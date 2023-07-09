Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Glamour In Gown

By Aarti Tiwari
Janhvi Kapoor has an impeccable fashion sense. She exudes fierce and bold vibes in Manish Malhotra's shimmery gold gown with a lion mask.
Dhadak girl is undoubtedly making hearts beat with her hit and spicy look in a green cutout trail gown by Raft.
Uff! Her bold and badass walk in the black v-neckline gown with a thigh-high slit.
Janhvi turned Cinderella in her purple strapless gown by Tanya Ghavri.
Exuding elite charm in her creamy one-should gown with a thigh-high slit by Faraz Manan.
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her picturesque figure in the neon yellow bodycon dress.
The beauty looks gorgeous in a creamy ruffle gown and royal appearance.
Those curvaceous curves make one go gaga over her magical look in this yellow satin gown.