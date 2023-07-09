Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Glamour In Gown

By Aarti Tiwari

July 08, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor has an impeccable fashion sense. She exudes fierce and bold vibes in Manish Malhotra's shimmery gold gown with a lion mask. 

Dhadak girl is undoubtedly making hearts beat with her hit and spicy look in a green cutout trail gown by Raft. 

Uff! Her bold and badass walk in the black v-neckline gown with a thigh-high slit.

Janhvi turned Cinderella in her purple strapless gown by Tanya Ghavri.

Exuding elite charm in her creamy one-should gown with a thigh-high slit by Faraz Manan.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her picturesque figure in the neon yellow bodycon dress. 

The beauty looks gorgeous in a creamy ruffle gown and royal appearance. 

Those curvaceous curves make one go gaga over her magical look in this yellow satin gown.

