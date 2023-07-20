Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal Looks For Film Promotion

By Aarti Tiwari

July 20, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor begins the promotion with her ethnicity in a green chiffon saree. She looked gorgeous in this avatar.

For her next look, she chooses a multi-colour sparkling bodycon dress.

Taking her fashion to another level, she wore a black bodycon dress flaunting her hourglass figure.

Janhvi Kapoor looks jaw-dropping in rose-printed halter neck bodycon. 

In this picture, she turned fun and exciting in denim-on-denim style, posing with a pet dog.

Janhvi Kapoor turned quirky and happy in a yellow sparkling bodice. 

Ufff! The actress created Bawaal in silver glitter glam in a bodycon dress. 

