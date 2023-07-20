Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal Looks For Film Promotion 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 20, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor begins the promotion with her ethnicity in a green chiffon saree. She looked gorgeous in this avatar.
For her next look, she chooses a multi-colour sparkling bodycon dress.
Taking her fashion to another level, she wore a black bodycon dress flaunting her hourglass figure.
Janhvi Kapoor looks jaw-dropping in rose-printed halter neck bodycon.
In this picture, she turned fun and exciting in denim-on-denim style, posing with a pet dog.
Janhvi Kapoor turned quirky and happy in a yellow sparkling bodice.
Ufff! The actress created Bawaal in silver glitter glam in a bodycon dress.