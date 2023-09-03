Jasmin Bhasin To Karan Kundrra: Stars Who Recently Bought Opulent Cars 

By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 03, 2023
Bigg Boss 14 contestant recently added a stunning blue Mercedes-Benz GLC to her collection. This model is worth 67.99 lakhs. She also owns Audi Q7 and Honda City.
Anupamaa fame actress, is one of the highest paid actress. She bought a new red color Mahindra Thar to her collection worth 14.15 lakhs.
In January 2022, the actor and comedian welcomed Mercedes Benz GLE. The price of the car goes up to 1.25 crore.
The actress made her debut in films with Tiku Weds Sheru. In February 2022, the diva bought a white Range Rover Velar worth 87 lakh.
The 18-year-old loves cars. She recently purchased a BMW X3 worth 67.90 lakhs.
Bigg Boss 15 winner, after grabbing the trophy, purchased a new car in April 2022 worth 90 crore.
The actor welcomed an adventurous Jeep Wrangler Rubicon recently. This is worth 60 35 lakhs.