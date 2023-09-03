Television

Jasmin Bhasin To Karan Kundrra: Stars Who Recently Bought Opulent Cars

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 03, 2023

Bigg Boss 14 contestant recently added a stunning blue Mercedes-Benz GLC to her collection. This model is worth 67.99 lakhs. She also owns Audi Q7 and Honda City. 

Jasmin Bhasin

Anupamaa fame actress, is one of the highest paid actress. She bought a new red color Mahindra Thar to her collection worth 14.15 lakhs.

Rupali Ganguly

In January 2022, the actor and comedian welcomed Mercedes Benz GLE. The price of the car goes up to 1.25 crore.

Krushna Abhishek

The actress made her debut in films with Tiku Weds Sheru. In February 2022, the diva bought a white Range Rover Velar worth 87 lakh. 

Avneet Kaur

The 18-year-old loves cars. She recently purchased a BMW X3 worth 67.90 lakhs. 

Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 15 winner, after grabbing the trophy, purchased a new car in April 2022 worth 90 crore. 

Tejasswi Prakash

The actor welcomed an adventurous Jeep Wrangler Rubicon recently. This is worth 60 35 lakhs. 

Karan Kundrra

