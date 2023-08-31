Times When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Aced Her Traditional Glam In Modern Style

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 31, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes divine in the traditional flair. She embraced her gorgeousness in the white saree with crafted silver leaves by Aikeyah.
She spreads her desi glam in the colorful blue, intricately embroidered jacket kurta with sharara pants by Open House. She adds a modern touch with black glasses.
The diva is making hearts flutter in the black saree with gold saree by Arpita Mehta.
The diva looks classy in the aesthetic salwar suit style by Mishru. This a perfect example of classy-ness.
The actress looks extravaganza in this preppy corset bustier with a long shrug and skirt embellished with traditional embroidery by Open House.
Samantha exudes irresistible charm in the pastel embellished saree Abishek Studio.