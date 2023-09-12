Jawan To Cirkus: Deepika Padukone Winning Hearts With Her Cameo Appearances 

By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 12, 2023
Deepika Padukone played the wife and mother of Shah Rukh Khan's double role.
With her sizzling item number in the thriller action, the actress garnered massive attention.
In the film's title track, Deepika appears in a breathtaking visual in a black dress. She won hearts with her charm.
A short but enough to make a place in the audience's heart in the Shah Rukh Khan film.
Deepika was seen in one of the scenes of Brahmastra, and it seems that the actress is Ranbir Kapoor's mom in the film.
In the biopic of Kapil Dev, the actress played the role of his wife, Romi.
83
Once again, the actress made fans swoon with her dance number, Current Laga Re.