Bollywood

Jawan To Cirkus: Deepika Padukone Winning Hearts With Her Cameo Appearances

Jawan To Cirkus: Deepika Padukone Winning Hearts With Her Cameo Appearances 

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 12, 2023

Google

Deepika Padukone played the wife and mother of Shah Rukh Khan's double role. 

Jawan

Google

With her sizzling item number in the thriller action, the actress garnered massive attention.

Dum Maro Dum

Google

In the film's title track, Deepika appears in a breathtaking visual in a black dress. She won hearts with her charm. 

Raabta

Google

A short but enough to make a place in the audience's heart in the Shah Rukh Khan film. 

Zero

Google

Deepika was seen in one of the scenes of Brahmastra, and it seems that the actress is Ranbir Kapoor's mom in the film. 

Brahmastra

Google

In the biopic of Kapil Dev, the actress played the role of his wife, Romi.

83

Google

Once again, the actress made fans swoon with her dance number, Current Laga Re. 

Cirkus

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story