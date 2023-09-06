Junooniyat Fame Rinku Ghosh Saree Saga Is All Hearts

By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 06, 2023
Rinku Ghosh is a famous actress who currently features in Junooniyat. Her beauty embraces her ethnicity in a pink saree.
Want a saree to be in the spotlight at the event? Take cues from Rinku to be the glamour in the black shimmery saree.
Shining in the shade of lavender, the diva enhanced her sparkling glam in the saree with gold accessories.
Slaying in simplicity is the best, just like Rinku in this royal green saree embellished with gold.
Get all cameras capturing you with the eye-catching 'Rani color.' The way she draped the saree looked nothing short of queen.
Adding that modern touch with the accessories in her desi saree style, Rinku exudes irresistible charm.