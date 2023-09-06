Television

Junooniyat Fame Rinku Ghosh Saree Saga Is All Hearts

Junooniyat Fame Rinku Ghosh Saree Saga Is All Hearts

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 06, 2023

Instagram

Rinku Ghosh is a famous actress who currently features in Junooniyat. Her beauty embraces her ethnicity in a pink saree. 

Instagram

Want a saree to be in the spotlight at the event? Take cues from Rinku to be the glamour in the black shimmery saree. 

Instagram

Shining in the shade of lavender, the diva enhanced her sparkling glam in the saree with gold accessories.

Instagram

Slaying in simplicity is the best, just like Rinku in this royal green saree embellished with gold. 

Instagram

Get all cameras capturing you with the eye-catching 'Rani color.' The way she draped the saree looked nothing short of queen. 

Instagram

Adding that modern touch with the accessories in her desi saree style, Rinku exudes irresistible charm. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story