Kalki 2898-A.D-Kanguva: Highest Budget Films In India 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 30, 2023
Tops in the list this film is by Vyjayanthi Movies with a 600 crore budget. It will release in 2024 in major languages, Tamil and Hindi.
The Golden Globe winner stands on 2nd with a budget of 550 crores released in 2022 in Telugu.
RRR
The recent release epic drama film was made with a budget of 500 to 700 crores. It was released in Telugu and Hindi.
The film, released in 2018, stands in 4th position with a budget of 400 to 600 crores in Tamil language.
2.0
Alia and Ranbir's animation film had a budget of 375 to 400 crores and was released in 2022 in the Hindi language.
The 2019 film of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was made 350 crores and got released in Telugu and Hindi.
Prabhas and Pooja Hedge starrer released in 2022 had a budget of 300 crore in Tamil and Hindi language.
Yet to release, Kanguva will be made with the budget of 300 to 350 crores in Tamil language.