Karan Johar To Preity Zinta: Celebs Who Are Twin Baby Parents

By Aarti Tiwari

July 30, 2023

The renowned filmmaker welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, in February 2017 through surrogacy.

Karan Johar

The filmmaker and choreographer welcomed triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar with Shirish Kunder in 2008 through IVF. 

Farah Khan

Sanjay and Maanayata welcomed twins Shahraan and Iqra, soon after their marriage in 2008.

Sanjay Dutt

The veteran actor has twin sons, Luv And Kush, with Poonam.

Shatrughan Sinha

The actor welcome twin babies Ryaan and Krishaang with Kashmera Shah in June 2017.

Krishna Abhishek

On 25th July 2023, the actor welcomed twin babies with his wife, Pankhuri. 

Gautam Rodhe

The actress welcomed twins Gia and Jai with her husband, Gene Goodenough, via surrogacy in 2021.

Preity Zinta

