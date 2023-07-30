Karan Johar To Preity Zinta: Celebs Who Are Twin Baby Parents 

By Aarti Tiwari
The renowned filmmaker welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, in February 2017 through surrogacy.
The filmmaker and choreographer welcomed triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar with Shirish Kunder in 2008 through IVF.
Sanjay and Maanayata welcomed twins Shahraan and Iqra, soon after their marriage in 2008.
The veteran actor has twin sons, Luv And Kush, with Poonam.
The actor welcome twin babies Ryaan and Krishaang with Kashmera Shah in June 2017.
On 25th July 2023, the actor welcomed twin babies with his wife, Pankhuri.
The actress welcomed twins Gia and Jai with her husband, Gene Goodenough, via surrogacy in 2021.