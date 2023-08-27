Karan Kundrra To Mouni Roy: Stars Who Also Earn From Side Business 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 27, 2023
One of the hottest actors in the town also has an international call center in Jalandhar, and his father is a businessman who deals with infrastructure work.
Ruling over hearts with Anupamaa, Rupali is said to be the owner of an advertising agency that mints a lot.
Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun is a popular star. He has invested in many businesses. Reportedly, he has a liquor shop and also owns a BCL team.
The Bigg Boss 8 winner is currently featured as a gang leader in Roadies and owns a nightclub in Delhi.
The gorgeous actress is currently inactive in the acting field but keeps up the buzz with her social media posts. She owns a beauty parlor.
The renowned actor also owns two restaurants named 1 BHK and Homemade Cafe, co-founded by Simple Kaul and Additi Shirwaikar.
The well-known diva made her debut in Bollywood. She has been featured in films like Gold, Brahmastra, etc. She is the owner of Ultimate Gurus; it is a global education platform that she set up with her husband, Suraj Nambiar.