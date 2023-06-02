Bollywood

Katrina Kaif- Janhvi Kapoor: Divas’ Swagger Style In Striped Style

Katrina Kaif- Janhvi Kapoor: Divas’ Swagger Style In Striped Style 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 01, 2023

Instagram

The fashion queen looked captivating in a blue striped shirt and messy hairstyle.

Katrina Kaif

Google

Isn't this black and white striped lehenga with a black blouse perfect for Sangeet.

Kiara Advani

Google

Like Katrina, the Marjaavaan actress also donned a blue striped shirt but paired it with a printed skirt.

Tara Sutaria

Google

The super beauty looked stunning in a red multi-color top with matching pants.

Ananya Panday

Google

In this red and white striped mini dress, the actress looked gorgeous and ready for date night.

Sara Ali Khan

Google

Wow, and wow only comes when you see Shraddha in this beautiful multi-color striped saree.

Shraddha Kapoor

Google

The actress exudes irresistible charm in her classy denim-striped pantsuit.

Rakul Preet Singh

Google

The breathtaking beauty looked captivating in casual white shirts and striped loose pants.

Janhvi Kapoor

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story