Katrina Kaif- Janhvi Kapoor: Divas’ Swagger Style In Striped Style 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 01, 2023
The fashion queen looked captivating in a blue striped shirt and messy hairstyle.
Isn't this black and white striped lehenga with a black blouse perfect for Sangeet.
Like Katrina, the Marjaavaan actress also donned a blue striped shirt but paired it with a printed skirt.
The super beauty looked stunning in a red multi-color top with matching pants.
In this red and white striped mini dress, the actress looked gorgeous and ready for date night.
Wow, and wow only comes when you see Shraddha in this beautiful multi-color striped saree.
The actress exudes irresistible charm in her classy denim-striped pantsuit.
The breathtaking beauty looked captivating in casual white shirts and striped loose pants.