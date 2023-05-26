Manushi Chhillar's Spectacular Gowns Collection 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 25, 2023
The Miss World Pageant winner Manushi Chhillar looked dreamy in a blue strapless trail gown by Nedret Taciroglu fashion house.
The sparkling details in the strapless netted gown looked like a badass queen in this avatar.
Manushi Chhillar marked her Cannes debut in a white strapless trail gown by Fovari by Shoemaker.
The actress and model looked like a doll in a baby pink ruffle gown by Surya Sarkar.
Manushi flaunted the picturesque figure in this dual colour unique and attractive gown for Filmfare.
The beautiful diva exuded a princess vibe in this beautiful pastel peach strapless gown.
Undoubtedly this black strapless bodycon and thigh-high slit looked sensually attractive.
The actress exuded her charm in a cut-out sparkling green gown.