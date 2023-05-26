Bollywood

Manushi Chhillar's Spectacular Gowns Collection

By Aarti Tiwari

May 25, 2023

The Miss World Pageant winner Manushi Chhillar looked dreamy in a blue strapless trail gown by Nedret Taciroglu fashion house. 

Blue Paradise

The sparkling details in the strapless netted gown looked like a badass queen in this avatar. 

Black Beauty

Manushi Chhillar marked her Cannes debut in a white strapless trail gown by Fovari by Shoemaker. 

Wow In White

The actress and model looked like a doll in a baby pink ruffle gown by Surya Sarkar. 

Dolled Up In Pink

Manushi flaunted the picturesque figure in this dual colour unique and attractive gown for Filmfare. 

The Dual Color Show

The beautiful diva exuded a princess vibe in this beautiful pastel peach strapless gown.  

The Princess Look

Undoubtedly this black strapless bodycon and thigh-high slit looked sensually attractive. 

The Sensual Glam

The actress exuded her charm in a cut-out sparkling green gown. 

Sparkling Green

