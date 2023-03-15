South

KGF Star Srinidhi Shetty's Desi Minimalistic Saree Goals

By Aarti Tiwari

March 15, 2023

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

Miss Supranational Winner Srinidhi Shetty is a popular actress and model.

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

She rose to fame after KGF. In addition, her fashion sense keeps buzzing online. Check out her ethnicity in her saree.

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

She flexed her modern style in a white saree with a designer blouse and oxidized jhumkas.

White Swan

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

Making us drool over her charisma in a black sheer saree with minimal makeup.

Sheer Saree

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

Her simplicity wins heart in a plain tangerine saree with a pearl necklace.

Tangerine

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

Perfect South Indian girl in kanjivaram silk saree with gajra.

Silk Saree

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

Stealing all the attention with her gorgeousness in a white embroidered saree.

Embroidered Saree

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

Ufff, raising the hotness level in a red sequin saree.

Red Hot

Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty

Embracing her simple style in a green pleated saree.

Green Game

