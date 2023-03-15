KGF Star Srinidhi Shetty's Desi Minimalistic Saree Goals

By Aarti Tiwari
March 15, 2023
Instagram: Srinidhi Shetty
Miss Supranational Winner Srinidhi Shetty is a popular actress and model.
She rose to fame after KGF. In addition, her fashion sense keeps buzzing online. Check out her ethnicity in her saree.
She flexed her modern style in a white saree with a designer blouse and oxidized jhumkas.
Making us drool over her charisma in a black sheer saree with minimal makeup.
Her simplicity wins heart in a plain tangerine saree with a pearl necklace.
Perfect South Indian girl in kanjivaram silk saree with gajra.
Stealing all the attention with her gorgeousness in a white embroidered saree.
Ufff, raising the hotness level in a red sequin saree.
Embracing her simple style in a green pleated saree.