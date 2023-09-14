Bollywood

Kiara Advani To Shruti Haasan: Divas Acing The Trend In Mesh Top

Kiara Advani To Shruti Haasan: Divas Acing The Trend In Mesh Top 

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 14, 2023

Google 

Shershah star raises the sensuality bar in the black mesh top and dewy makeup. 

Kiara Advani

Instagram

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress sets the trend with her silver mesh top and matching pants. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Google 

Brahmastra star sizzles in the bikini set with the mesh top. 

Mouni Roy

Google 

Jawan actress makes hearts flutter in a white mesh top paired with a see-through shirt and matching bottom. 

Deepika Padukone

Google

Thank You For Coming actress aces her bold look in black mesh and black skirt with frills for the Netflix event.

Bhumi Pednekar

Google 

The diva keeps her style file simple yet attractive in the black and white mesh top and jeans for her airport look. 

Kriti Sanon

Instagram

The stunning diva looks gorgeous in a black mesh top with a matching skirt. 

Shruti Haasan

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story