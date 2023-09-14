Kiara Advani To Shruti Haasan: Divas Acing The Trend In Mesh Top 

By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 14, 2023
Shershah star raises the sensuality bar in the black mesh top and dewy makeup.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress sets the trend with her silver mesh top and matching pants.
Brahmastra star sizzles in the bikini set with the mesh top.
Jawan actress makes hearts flutter in a white mesh top paired with a see-through shirt and matching bottom.
Thank You For Coming actress aces her bold look in black mesh and black skirt with frills for the Netflix event.
The diva keeps her style file simple yet attractive in the black and white mesh top and jeans for her airport look.
The stunning diva looks gorgeous in a black mesh top with a matching skirt.