Know Everything About Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Manisha Rani 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 04, 2023
Dancer and Social Media Influencer Manisha Rani is one of the most buzzed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.
She belongs to a modest family in Munger, Bihar.
Before achieving fame, she worked as a waitress and dancer at weddings.
The actress has been passionate about dance and acting since childhood.
She left home to learn to dance as her father didn't allow her.
The actress rose to fame after one of her videos went viral on Tik Tok.
With many struggles, she achieved fame with her hard work and consistency. She has 6.2 million followers on her profile.