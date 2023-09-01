Bollywood

Kushi To Salaar Part 1-  Ceasefire: Much Awaited Releases In September 2023

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 01, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is a love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl that will release on 1st September. 

Kushi

The much anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer action thriller film will hit theatres on 7th September. 

Jawan

The English horror thriller film is set to hit theatres on 8th September. 

The Nun II

Rajkumar Rao, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar starrer biopic of Shrikanth Bolla is set to release on 15th September. 

Sri

Coming up with another entertainer, Vicky Kaushal pairs with Manushi Chillar; the film will hit theatres on 22nd September.

The Great Indian Family

The Punjabi housewife embarking on her journey to Delhi for a school reunion is an amazing tale. Shilpa Shetty's starrer clashes with Vicky Kaushal's film. 

Sukhee

The multilingual action thriller starring Prabhas will hit screens on 28th September. 

Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire

