Kushi To Salaar Part 1-  Ceasefire: Much Awaited Releases In September 2023 

By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 01, 2023
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is a love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl that will release on 1st September.
The much anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer action thriller film will hit theatres on 7th September.
The English horror thriller film is set to hit theatres on 8th September.
Rajkumar Rao, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar starrer biopic of Shrikanth Bolla is set to release on 15th September.
Sri
Coming up with another entertainer, Vicky Kaushal pairs with Manushi Chillar; the film will hit theatres on 22nd September.
The Punjabi housewife embarking on her journey to Delhi for a school reunion is an amazing tale. Shilpa Shetty's starrer clashes with Vicky Kaushal's film.
The multilingual action thriller starring Prabhas will hit screens on 28th September.