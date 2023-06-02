Bollywood

Men In Black Ft. Sidharth Malhotra To Vicky Kaushal

Men In Black Ft. Sidharth Malhotra To Vicky Kaushal 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 02, 2023

Instagram

Uff Uff! Undoubtedly you can't take your eyes off the Munda Kukad Kamal Da in black. 

Sidharth Malhotra

Instagram

Kabir Singh star looked spectacular in a shimmery black pantsuit. 

Shahid Kapoor

Instagram

This man in black always amazes me with his look and undoubtedly is a perfect bachelor in the town. 

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Instagram

The forever favorite handsome hunk is winning hearts in black sherwani style. 

Ranbir Kapoor

Instagram

Uff, that spark in his eyes and style in black sherwani is jaw-dropping. 

Kartik Aryan

Instagram

The fashion enthusiast donned a unique ruffle detailing top with pants and styled with black glasses. 

Ranveer Singh

Instagram

The dapper Varun looked stunning in a black look. 

Varun Dhawan

Instagram

Wow, Wow, Wow! What else do you call this man in a printed jacket with a half-open shirt and pants?

Vicky Kaushal

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story