Bollywood

Mouni Roy's Saree Sensuality Is Making Fans Sweat

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 09, 2023

The queen of hearts, Mouni Roy, flaunts her midriff in a blue printed saree with a white blouse. Her bold eyes look mesmerising.

Soaring the sensuality bar flaunting her curves, Mouni Roy dons a black saree. 

A saree girl forever, exuding irresistibly charm in the see-through sequin green saree.

Mouni balances elegance and glamour in the shiny black saree with gold accessories and a makeover. 

The actress, embracing her picturesque figure, elevates golden glam in a gold skinny saree. 

Uff! Doesn't she look like a princess from heaven in this green see-through saree with the rosy makeover? 

Mouni ditched the blouse to let her classic silk saree grab our attention. 

