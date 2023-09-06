Rubina Dilaik To Sushmita Sen: Actors Who Won Hearts Playing Transgender Role 

By Aarti Tiwari
The actress portrays the role of 'Saumya', a transgender person who fights against everyone to live a normal life in society in the daily soap Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
The actress surprised everyone when he got ready in a saree for the transgender role in Laxmii.
In the hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi, other than Alia Bhatt, the character of Raziabai, the transgender played by Vijay, grabbed our attention.
Amit played a transgender person in Zee TV’s horror show Fear File-Darr Ki Sachi Tasveere.
The actor turns transgender for the sequence in the show Tujhse Hai Raabta.
The veteran actor showed exceptional acting skills in the thrilling movie Sangharsh as a transgender Lajja Shankar Pandey.
In the recently released web show Taali, Sushmita plays the role of Gauri Sawant. It is a tale of real-life Shreegauri Sawant, who is a transgender activist.