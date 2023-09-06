Television

Rubina Dilaik To Sushmita Sen: Actors Who Won Hearts Playing Transgender Role

Rubina Dilaik To Sushmita Sen: Actors Who Won Hearts Playing Transgender Role 

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 06, 2023

Google 

The actress portrays the role of 'Saumya', a transgender person who fights against everyone to live a normal life in society in the daily soap Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. 

Rubina Dilaik

Google 

The actress surprised everyone when he got ready in a saree for the transgender role in Laxmii. 

Akshay Kumar

Google 

In the hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi, other than Alia Bhatt, the character of Raziabai, the transgender played by Vijay, grabbed our attention. 

Vijay Raaz

Google 

Amit played a transgender person in Zee TV’s horror show Fear File-Darr Ki Sachi Tasveere.

Amit Dolawat

Google 

The actor turns transgender for the sequence in the show Tujhse Hai Raabta. 

Shaagun Pandey

Google 

The veteran actor showed exceptional acting skills in the thrilling movie Sangharsh as a transgender Lajja Shankar Pandey. 

Ashutosh Rana

Google

In the recently released web show Taali, Sushmita plays the role of Gauri Sawant. It is a tale of real-life Shreegauri Sawant, who is a transgender activist. 

Sushmita Sen

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story