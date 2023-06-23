Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur And Her Statement Black Outfit Collection

By Aarti Tiwari

June 23, 2023

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most famous and stylish queens in the town. 

The actress looks classy in a black sequin embellished pantsuit.

The Sparkling Pantsuit

Mrunal's funky vibes in this crop top and baggy pants are an inspiration for college girls. 

Co-ordinate Set

Uff Uff! Mrunal flaunts her magic in a plain black saree with a shimmery blouse.

Beauty In Saree

The actress looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in a shiny cut-out bodycon mini dress.

The Wow One Piece

Sita Ramam star flaunts her picturesque figure in a black and white dress paired with a black blazer.

The Mix Match

The actress styled her look in a black fringy backless dress. It's a perfect night party dress.

The Fringy Look

Mrunal Thakur and her quirkiness in a black jumpsuit are the coolest.

The Aesthetic Jumpsuit

