Sharvari Wagh Unknown Facts Will Startle You

By Aarti Tiwari

June 21, 2023

Sharvari Wagh is the granddaughter of former CM Manohar Joshi.  

The actress started her journey in the industry at 16.  

Sharvari once participated in the Clean and Clear Fresh Face Contestant and won it.  

The diva learned acting in a complete nine-month course. 

Besides acting, she has also worked as an assistant in films like Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.  

The Forgotten Army- Azaadi K Liye marked her Bollywood debut.  

She has appeared in Filmfare Magazine with Sunny Kaushal  

Like many Bollywood celebrities, she is an avid dog lover.  

