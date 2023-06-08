Digital

Munawar Faruqui To Bharti Singh: Comedians And Their Controversies

By Aarti Tiwari

June 08, 2023

The artist was imprisoned for a month for a complaint against him about insulting Hindu God and Goddess.

Munawar Faruqui

The comedian has been in many controversies, including his cold rapport with Mama Govinda.

Krushna Abhishek

The global comedian was slammed for making transphobic jokes, but later he did apologize. 

Vir Das

The ace comedian has been in many controversies, including the incident with Sunil Grover. 

Kapil Sharma

He was arrested for imitating Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. 

Kiku Sharda

He has always been in controversies. His unapologetic opinions always drag him into the debate. 

Tanmay Bhat

He was banned from different airways for his in-flight confrontation with Arnab Goswami. 

Kunal Kamra

The comedian, with her husband, Harsh Limbachhiya, was arrested in a drug case during the covid. 

Bharti Singh

