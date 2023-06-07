Things Every Fan Should Know About Shanaya Kapoor 

By Aarti Tiwari
Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor.
At home, everyone calls her Shannu lovingly.
She has a younger brother Jahaan with whom she has a great rapport.
The actress completed her education at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai and did her degree out of India.
She is cousins with Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.
Shanaya Kapoor is besties with Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan.
She is a die-hard fan of Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and actor Ranbir Kapoor.
The actress has been an assistant director in Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020.