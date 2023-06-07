Bollywood

Things Every Fan Should Know About Shanaya Kapoor

Things Every Fan Should Know About Shanaya Kapoor 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 07, 2023

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor. 

Instagram

At home, everyone calls her Shannu lovingly. 

Instagram

She has a younger brother Jahaan with whom she has a great rapport. 

Instagram

The actress completed her education at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai and did her degree out of India. 

Instagram

She is cousins with Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. 

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is besties with Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan.

Instagram

She is a die-hard fan of Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

Google

The actress has been an assistant director in Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story