Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia's Wow Moments In These Outfits

Tamannaah Bhatia's Wow Moments In These Outfits 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 03, 2023

Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a gold and silver strapless gown. Her accessories added glam. 

Gold And Silver

Instagram

Undoubtedly this vibrant red corset top and pants looked spectacular on Tamannaah with suitable makeup. 

Monotone Red

Instagram

The netted shimmery trail gown appeared like a princess when Tamannaah walked in this drape. 

Black Beauty

Instagram

The low neckline bodycon ruched dress made the diva appear gorgeous. 

Wow In Blue

Instagram

Tamannaah walked boldly on the red carpet in a black blazer and netted pants.

Bold In Black

Instagram

The diva flaunted her ethnicity in the blue organza saree with complimenting accessories.

Saree Love

Instagram

The diva looked beautiful in a blue jacket-type mini dress like a babe.

The Mini Dress

Instagram

Tamannaah exuded her royalty in a stones-embedded lehenga.

The Lehenga Show

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story