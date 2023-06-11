Television

Naagin 6, Anupama And Other Top TRP Shows

By Aarti Tiwari

June 11, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin, on the first rank, streamed on Voot, has 44 TRP points.

Naagin 6

Rupali Ganguly is ruling on second with 43 TRP points streamed in Disney+Hotstar. 

Anupama

Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's show ranks third with 42 points and airs on Sonyliv. 

Katha Ankahee

Fourth on rank, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundra, and Gashmeer Mahajani have 40 TRP points. 

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

The longest-running show featuring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is one 5th with 38 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Multi-starrer Bekaboo is in 6th rank with 36 points.

Bekaboo

Shraddha Arya's show ranks 7th with 35 TRP points. 

Kundali Bhagya

TMKOC ranks 8ty with 34 points and entertains the audience with their comedy.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

