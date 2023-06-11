Naagin 6, Anupama And Other Top TRP Shows 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 11, 2023
Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin, on the first rank, streamed on Voot, has 44 TRP points.
Rupali Ganguly is ruling on second with 43 TRP points streamed in Disney+Hotstar.
Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's show ranks third with 42 points and airs on Sonyliv.
Fourth on rank, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundra, and Gashmeer Mahajani have 40 TRP points.
The longest-running show featuring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is one 5th with 38 points.
Multi-starrer Bekaboo is in 6th rank with 36 points.
Shraddha Arya's show ranks 7th with 35 TRP points.
TMKOC ranks 8ty with 34 points and entertains the audience with their comedy.