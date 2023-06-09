Television

Surbhi Chandna's Undying Love For Food In Pictures

By Aarti Tiwari

June 09, 2023

Instagram

Surbhi Chandna's special day cannot be complete without some sushi and cola. 

Sushi Time

Instagram

The actress spends her fancy morning day with green, healthy veggies and bread. 

Healthy Morning Meal

Instagram

On a busy day, Surbhi Chandna treats herself with wholesome roti wrap. 

A Wholesome Rolls

Instagram

The food lover cannot resist binging on some crispy sandwiches. 

The Sandwich Love

Instagram

If nothing is available, a star bucks coffee always helps. Isn't it? 

Coffee Time

Instagram

When hunger strikes, Surbhi Chandna enjoys a full course plate on set. 

The Indian Thali

Instagram

In between work and life, eating Pani Puri balances life. 

Pani Puri Love

Instagram

The soaring summer and sandy beach, and ice cream goes perfectly. 

Ice-cream

