Surbhi Chandna's Undying Love For Food In Pictures 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 09, 2023
Surbhi Chandna's special day cannot be complete without some sushi and cola.
The actress spends her fancy morning day with green, healthy veggies and bread.
On a busy day, Surbhi Chandna treats herself with wholesome roti wrap.
The food lover cannot resist binging on some crispy sandwiches.
If nothing is available, a star bucks coffee always helps. Isn't it?
When hunger strikes, Surbhi Chandna enjoys a full course plate on set.
In between work and life, eating Pani Puri balances life.
The soaring summer and sandy beach, and ice cream goes perfectly.