Television

Navratri 2023: Lehenga Choli To Steal From Niti Taylor To Rashami Desai 

By Aarti Tiwari 

Oct 19, 2023

Google

This blue-printed lehenga choli looks gorgeous. She styles herself with an oxidized necklace, earrings, bangles, and traditional Gujarati makeup. 

Niti Taylor

Arrow

Google

This red and black lehenga choli with colorful prints looks beautiful. While the oxidized and diamond embellished necklace set with maan tika completes her glam. 

Shivangi Joshi

Arrow

Google

The stunning Adaa looks enchanting in a colorful Gujarati lehenga choli. She adorns her look with earrings and Matha Patti. 

Adaa Khan 

Arrow

Google

The actress exudes Gujarati girl vibes in orange and blue lehenga choli with colorful oxidized accessories from head to toe. 

Munmun Dutta

Arrow

Google

Palak looks gorgeous decked in colorful lehenga choli with an oxidized necklace, earrings, and maan tika. 

Palak Sindhwani

Arrow

Google

The diva looks enchanting in the red lehenga with a green blouse and yellow dupatta for Garba. She styles her look with a long red necklace. 

Rubina Dilaik

Arrow

Google

Take a modern-day simple Garba goal in this white crop top blouse with a multi-color skirt. She styles her look with jhumkas. 

Rashami Desai

Arrow

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story