The Pink Side Of Shraddha Arya

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 05, 2023

Shraddha Arya, with her sartorial choice, makes hearts flutter in this off-shoulder hot pink bodycon gown with bow detailing. 

The diva exudes enchanting glam in the stone embellished popping pink salwar suit with huge dangle earrings. 

Indeed, a 'Twilight' in the pink body hugging co-ords. 

A perfect regal glam in the traditional silk saree in the beautiful pink hue. Her accessorising looked like a cherry on top. 

Shraddha blooming in a floral bustier, exuding summer goals.

With the stunning sharara set, Shraddha Arya is making hearts 'Sharara'

Uff Uff! A perfect date night hot pink glam in the strapless bodycon

