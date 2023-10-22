Bollywood 

Navratri 2023: Style This Ashtami Inspired By Divas, Raashi Khanna To Alia Bhatt

By Aarti Tiwari 

Oct 22, 2023

Show your elegance in the purple and gold saree with beautiful traditional accessories. 

Raashi Khanna

Be simple yet attractive in this simple purple salwar suit like Sharvari.

Sharvari Wagh 

This stunning purple modern-day lehenga style is perfect for this Ashtami with the diamond necklace set.

Hina Khan

This Ashtami shows your ethnicity in the silk saree and adorns your look with oxidized pieces of jewellery. 

Surbhi Jyoti

Be the sassy girl and enjoy the second last day of Navratri in lehenga style like Alia in the infinite blouse and long skirt. 

Alia Bhatt

Show your saree elegance this Ashtami in the pure silk saree with the gold blouse. 

Madhuri Dixit

Get that desired elegance in the purple saree, just like Shriya in this beautiful small print saree with a plunging blouse.

Shriya Saran

Be stylish this Ashtami in a sparkling plain sequin saree with a sultry blouse. 

Tamannaah Bhatia

