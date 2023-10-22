Navratri 2023: Style This Ashtami Inspired By Divas, Raashi Khanna To Alia Bhatt

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Oct 22, 2023
Show your elegance in the purple and gold saree with beautiful traditional accessories.
Be simple yet attractive in this simple purple salwar suit like Sharvari.
This stunning purple modern-day lehenga style is perfect for this Ashtami with the diamond necklace set.
This Ashtami shows your ethnicity in the silk saree and adorns your look with oxidized pieces of jewellery.
Be the sassy girl and enjoy the second last day of Navratri in lehenga style like Alia in the infinite blouse and long skirt.
Show your saree elegance this Ashtami in the pure silk saree with the gold blouse.
Get that desired elegance in the purple saree, just like Shriya in this beautiful small print saree with a plunging blouse.
Be stylish this Ashtami in a sparkling plain sequin saree with a sultry blouse.