Niti Taylor's Fabulous Style File In Lehengas

By Aarti Tiwari
March 15, 2023
Instagram: Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor has a fabulous traditional fashion sense; these pictures are proof!
Niti is dazzling in a neon lehenga with that mesmerizing smile.
Exuding perfect Indian bride vibes in pink lehenga with ornaments.
Her light green lehenga shined like a star with her smile and ethnic accessories.
She styles her floral lehenga with minimalistic make-up highlighting her look.
A perfect Dandiya vibe in Ghagra and Choli with oxidized accessories.
Those funky vibes in pastel lehenga with sneakers.
The 'Moon' in dark nights with those beautiful smiles and elegance.
The diva looked stunning in a halter neck blouse and layered lehenga.
Glowing like a princess in printed lehenga with pearl accessories.