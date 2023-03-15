Television

Niti Taylor's Fabulous Style File In Lehengas

By Aarti Tiwari

March 15, 2023

Instagram: Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor has a fabulous traditional fashion sense; these pictures are proof!

Instagram: Niti Taylor

Niti is dazzling in a neon lehenga with that mesmerizing smile.

Neon Lehenga

Instagram: Niti Taylor

Exuding perfect Indian bride vibes in pink lehenga with ornaments.

Peach Passion

Instagram: Niti Taylor

Her light green lehenga shined like a star with her smile and ethnic accessories.

Green Sequins

Instagram: Niti Taylor

She styles her floral lehenga with minimalistic make-up highlighting her look.

Floral

Instagram: Niti Taylor

A perfect Dandiya vibe in Ghagra and Choli with oxidized accessories.

Ghagra And Choli

Instagram: Niti Taylor

Those funky vibes in pastel lehenga with sneakers.

Sparkling In Pastel

Instagram: Niti Taylor

The 'Moon' in dark nights with those beautiful smiles and elegance.

The White Beauty

Instagram: Niti Taylor

The diva looked stunning in a halter neck blouse and layered lehenga.

Modern Touch

Instagram: Niti Taylor

Glowing like a princess in printed lehenga with pearl accessories.

Multicolour Printed

