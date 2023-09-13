Nushrratt Bharuccha's Mini Dress Style File Is A Perfect Go-To Look

By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 13, 2023
The stunning Nushrratt Bharuccha creates vibrant drama in the maroon puffy sleeves mini dress with bold lips.
Nushrratt Bharuccha exudes dreamy allure in the sequin embellished mini dress.
The diva looks nothing less than a hog mess in a pink little bodycon dress.
The beauty makes fans gaga over her purple-licious boho mini dress.
Ufff! Those 'Katilana Aadaye' are making us go drooling.
Bouncing in beige couture like a princess in that dreamy world.
Some red carpet moments in a black and white striped mini dress, Nushrratt aces like a pro!