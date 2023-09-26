Bollywood 

Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra To Mouni Roy: Celeb-approved Mehendi Designs To Steal

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 26, 2023

Soon-to-be bride Parineeti, in the throwback image, flaunts a simple gold Arabic mehendi design. 

Parineeti Chopra

The stunning desi girl shows her beautiful mehendi design from her wedding ceremony. It is simple yet covers her whole hand, making it look pretty. 

Priyanka Chopra

Take the cue to ace a simple design like Vidya with the mehendi dot design. 

Vidya Balan

The actress gives cool mehendi design inspo with the round flower design in her hand. 

Dia Mirza

Follow the trend and decorate your hand with a simple yet attractive mehendi design from Mouni. 

Mouni Roy

Be the minimalistic bride like Alia with the round flower mehendi designs on the back side of her hand. 

Alia Bhatt

Slay your minimalistic mehendi design just like Neha with her palm filled with designs. 

Neha Dhupia

