Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra To Mouni Roy: Celeb-approved Mehendi Designs To Steal

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 26, 2023
Soon-to-be bride Parineeti, in the throwback image, flaunts a simple gold Arabic mehendi design.
The stunning desi girl shows her beautiful mehendi design from her wedding ceremony. It is simple yet covers her whole hand, making it look pretty.
Take the cue to ace a simple design like Vidya with the mehendi dot design.
The actress gives cool mehendi design inspo with the round flower design in her hand.
Follow the trend and decorate your hand with a simple yet attractive mehendi design from Mouni.
Be the minimalistic bride like Alia with the round flower mehendi designs on the back side of her hand.
Slay your minimalistic mehendi design just like Neha with her palm filled with designs.