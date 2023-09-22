Television

Teri Meri Dooriyan Actress Himanshi Parashar Has A Captivating Collection Of Lehengas 

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 21, 2023

Instagram

Himanshi Khurana is the lead in Teri Meri Dooriyan opposite Vijayendra Kumeria. She has an amazing collection of lehengas. And this ivory lehenga is just an example.

Instagram

Ufff! This blue lehenga set with gold embellishments is a perfect fit for the Mahendi ceremony. 

Instagram

Rolling on the trendy style, the diva flaunts her glamour in red-maroon sultry lehengas with black glasses. 

Instagram

Himanshi exudes the bridal glam in an green intricately crafted lehenga with ethnic accessories and gajra. 

Instagram

The diva looks pretty in the pink lehenga with a modern touch. The huge maan tika makes it more captivating. 

Instagram

The actress looks alluring in the simplicity of the blue-printed Punjabi lehenga set.

