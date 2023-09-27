Parineeti Chopra To Kiara Advani: Divas Elevate Their Wedding Look With Masterpiece Necklace Set

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 27, 2023
The diva recently tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. She paired her dreamy ivory lehenga set with different shades of green stone necklace, earrings, and matching maan tika.
Hitched with Sidharth Malhotra on 7th February, Kiara graced her look in a pink sparkling lehenga set. She styled her look with a green stone and diamond embellished necklace, covering her neck and matching earrings.
She married KL Rahul this year and opted for a soft pink ivory lehenga set, which she paired with a matching stones embellished princess necklace, earrings, and maan tika.
Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor last year. Embracing her minimal look, she looked beautiful with the diamond embellished necklace, earrings, and matha patti.
She tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad in court earlier this year. She paired her dark pink lehenga set with a diamond pink necklace set with a round maan tika for her beautiful reception.
Jawan actress married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan last year in June. She looked ethereal in a red saree styled with a layered diamond and green stone necklace set.
The diva got married to businessman Anand Ahuja. Decked in a traditional red lehenga set, she looked stunning. She adorned her look with a gold choker necklace, long pati necklace, earrings, and matha patti.