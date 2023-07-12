Rajkumar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar: Celebrities Who Went Through Major Transformation For Characters 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 12, 2023
The actor lost 7 kg in just 22 days for his role in Trapped.
For his iconic role in Kabir Singh, he has to put on 8 kg and later has to lose 14 kg to fit into the character.
The actor gained weight from 78 kg to 90kg, and then he almost became 100 kg for his character in Sultan.
The actress has a lean body; naturally, she had to put up 15 kg to fit into her role as a surrogate mother.
He lost 20kg in just 28 days for his role in Sarabjit.
The actress gained 20 kg in 6 months for her role as an overweight girl in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
The actor has to go through rigorous training for 13 months to fit perfectly into his role in Bhag Milkha Bhag.
The actor went from 82 kg to 102kg for his role in the blockbuster Bahubali.