Raksha Bandhan 2023: Jannat Zubair-Ayan Zubair To Meher Vij-Piyush Sahdev; Adorable Brother-Sister In Television World 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 30, 2023
This adorable brother-sister duo is a popular social media sensation. They enjoy huge fandom on Instagram, and their feed is proof of their love for each other.
Akshay and Ridhi are both famous actors in the Telly world. The duo is another example of the best real-life siblings.
Not many know Vinny made a debut with Kasturi and has also featured in many shows. She is the sister of Vicky Arora. They are an adorable siblings in the town.
The reel-life brother and sister Dayaben and Sundar are real-life siblings. He is the younger brother of Disha and shares a great bond with her.
Ragini, known for her debut with Sasural Genda Phool, is very famous. She is a cousin of Krishna Abhishek, and her real sibling is Amit Khanna.
This sibling duo are famous on-screen actors. Mihika got fame from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and now she is settled in the US. In contrast, Mishkat was last featured in Icchapyaafi Naagin.
Munni's mother in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Meher, is a famous actress. She is four years younger than Piyush. The duo shares an adorable bond with each other.