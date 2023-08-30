Television

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Jannat Zubair-Ayan Zubair To Meher Vij-Piyush Sahdev; Adorable Brother-Sister In Television World

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 30, 2023

This adorable brother-sister duo is a popular social media sensation. They enjoy huge fandom on Instagram, and their feed is proof of their love for each other.

Jannat Zubair and Ayan Zubair

Akshay and Ridhi are both famous actors in the Telly world. The duo is another example of the best real-life siblings. 

Akshay Dogra And Ridhi Dogra

Not many know Vinny made a debut with Kasturi and has also featured in many shows. She is the sister of Vicky Arora. They are an adorable siblings in the town.

Vinny Arora And Vicky Arora

The reel-life brother and sister Dayaben and Sundar are real-life siblings. He is the younger brother of Disha and shares a great bond with her. 

Disha Vakani And Mayur Vakani

Ragini, known for her debut with Sasural Genda Phool, is very famous. She is a cousin of Krishna Abhishek, and her real sibling is Amit Khanna.

Ragini Khanna And Amit Khanna

This sibling duo are famous on-screen actors. Mihika got fame from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and now she is settled in the US. In contrast, Mishkat was last featured in Icchapyaafi Naagin. 

Mihika And Mishkat Verma

Munni's mother in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Meher, is a famous actress. She is four years younger than Piyush. The duo shares an adorable bond with each other. 

Meher Vij And Piyush Sahdev

