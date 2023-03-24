South

Rakul Preet Singh’s classic earrings collection of all time

By Shatakshi Ganguly

March 24, 2023

When Rakul Preet Singh astounded in big golden hoop earrings teamed with red shimmery suit

The Hoop

The time Rakul Preet Singh astounded in chic pair of golden jhumkas teamed with mirror work suit

Jhumkas, the penultimate

When Rakul stunned in a chic pair of drop earrings for an event night.

Sass n Chic

When Rakul decked up her white saree with statement oxidised jhumkas.

Acing in Oxidised

The time Rakul Preet Singh oozed off with confidence in stylish pair of white earstuds

Stunner n Minimal

The time Rakul catered ethnic goals in pant suit and a pair of gorgeous chandbalis

Preppy n Spicy

The yellow saree, sequinned blouse and the chic golden drop earrings; all call for it!

Main Hoon Na vibes

When Rakul decked her green ethnic suit up with ‘diya’ shaped silver earrings

Diwali Style

