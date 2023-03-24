Rakul Preet Singh’s classic earrings collection of all time

By Shatakshi Ganguly
March 24, 2023
When Rakul Preet Singh astounded in big golden hoop earrings teamed with red shimmery suit
The time Rakul Preet Singh astounded in chic pair of golden jhumkas teamed with mirror work suit
When Rakul stunned in a chic pair of drop earrings for an event night.
When Rakul decked up her white saree with statement oxidised jhumkas.
The time Rakul Preet Singh oozed off with confidence in stylish pair of white earstuds
The time Rakul catered ethnic goals in pant suit and a pair of gorgeous chandbalis
The yellow saree, sequinned blouse and the chic golden drop earrings; all call for it!
When Rakul decked her green ethnic suit up with ‘diya’ shaped silver earrings