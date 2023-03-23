South

Rashmika Mandanna To Sai Pallavi: Actresses Who Will Rule Box Office With New Releases

By Aarti Tiwari

March 23, 2023

She will feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the next Bollywood film, Animal by Sandeep Vanga.

Rashmika Mandanna

The diva will make an impact at the box office with her Bollywood debut Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Nayanthara

She has a series line-up, Lust Stories with Vijay Verma. They will buzz at the box office due to their relationship rumors.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress will next feature alongside Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, attracting the audience.

Trisha Krishnan

She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel, which is making quite a buzz and might become a blockbuster.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The diva signed up for the blockbuster sequel Pushpa 2, which is quite a buzz now.

Sai Pallavi

Fans are already excited for Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul together on-screen.

Amala Paul

