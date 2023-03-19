RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, A.R. Rahman, And Other Indians Who Are Oscar Winners

By Aarti Tiwari
This year, India made history again, winning an Oscar at the Academy Awards.
Here is the full list of Oscar winners from RRR to A.R. Rahman.
The film called Gandhi won the first-ever Oscar for Best Costume Design in 1983.
Slumdog Millionaire won three Oscars, Best Sound Mixing, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score in 2009.
S.S Rajamouli's film RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song in 2023.
The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Oscar award this year, 2023.
Naatu Naatu's win is making a huge buzz over the internet.