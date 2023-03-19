Movies

RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, A.R. Rahman, And Other Indians Who Are Oscar Winners

By Aarti Tiwari

March 19, 2023

Google

This year, India made history again, winning an Oscar at the Academy Awards.

Google

Here is the full list of Oscar winners from RRR to A.R. Rahman.

Google

The film called Gandhi won the first-ever Oscar for Best Costume Design in 1983.

Bhanu Athaiya

Google

Slumdog Millionaire won three Oscars, Best Sound Mixing, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score in 2009.

Resul Pookutty, Gulzar, A.R. Rahman

Google

S.S Rajamouli's film RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song in 2023.

MM Keeravani, Chandrabose

Google

The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Oscar award this year, 2023.

Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga

Instagram

Naatu Naatu's win is making a huge buzz over the internet.

