Rakul Preet Singh's Love For Food In Unbeatable

By Srushti Gharat

April 25, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a delicious burger on Monday morning before the promotions. 

Rakul Preet Singh loves street food like paani puri, ragda pattice, chaat, sev puri, and pancakes.

Rakul Preet Singh is a true foodie forever while eating cakes. 

Rakul Preet Singh shows us that being healthy isn't dull while making healthy bhel snacks for herself. 

Rakul Preet Singh fills her day with healthy food, but this time, she caught it while having a gravy dish.

Rakul Preet Singh craves fruit as she is seen eating delicious and juicy jackfruit. 

Rakul Preet Singh's love for her street food is unlimited as she eats scrumptious basket chaat in Lucknow. 

Rakul Preet Singh relishes her delicious meal as she eats grand food with her companion on World's food day. 

