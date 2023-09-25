Bollywood 

Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, And Others Make Case For Trendy Denim Jacket For Girls

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 25, 2023

Instagram

Pushpa actress looks stunning in a stitched denim bralette, pencil skirt, and baggy jacket. 

Rashmika Mandanna 

Instagram

Arjun Reddy star Shalini goes bold as she ditches her bralette and dons a blue denim jacket with matching denim jeans. 

Shalini Pandey

Instagram

Be day out ready in a black and white striped crop top, baggy denim jeans, and a denim jacket with fringes. 

Ananya Panday

Instagram

The stunning Janhvi shows her jaw-dropping avatar in a bralette and shorts with a white denim jacket. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Instagram

Slay your vacation glam in a white crop top, thigh-high slit denim skirt, and cropped denim jacket with trendy boots.

Shanaya Kapoor

Instagram

Make your day comfy and stylish by wearing a white top with denim shorts and a denim shirt jacket.

Katrina Kaif

Instagram

Acing the comfort look in a brown bralette paired with high-waist denim pants and a cropped denim jacket with vintage shoes. 

Mrunal Thakur 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story