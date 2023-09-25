Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, And Others Make Case For Trendy Denim Jacket For Girls

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 25, 2023
Pushpa actress looks stunning in a stitched denim bralette, pencil skirt, and baggy jacket.
Arjun Reddy star Shalini goes bold as she ditches her bralette and dons a blue denim jacket with matching denim jeans.
Be day out ready in a black and white striped crop top, baggy denim jeans, and a denim jacket with fringes.
The stunning Janhvi shows her jaw-dropping avatar in a bralette and shorts with a white denim jacket.
Slay your vacation glam in a white crop top, thigh-high slit denim skirt, and cropped denim jacket with trendy boots.
Make your day comfy and stylish by wearing a white top with denim shorts and a denim shirt jacket.
Acing the comfort look in a brown bralette paired with high-waist denim pants and a cropped denim jacket with vintage shoes.