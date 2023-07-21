Bollywood

Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Is Nothing Less Then A Diva

By Aarti Tiwari

July 21, 2023

Rasha Thadani is the daughter of famous actress Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani. 

She keeps buzzing on the internet regularly. She often gets snapped at places.

She looks glamorous in ethnic drapes like this black and white lehenga flaunting her midriff.

Her attitude and face are perfect. She exudes charm like an actress.

Rasha's fashion inspires millions of fans.

She spends her vacation like a star. The starkid looks gorgeous in this lime yellow mini dress. 

She has huge fandom of 517k on her Instagram account. 

she will soon debut in Bollywood in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled film.

