Red-Blue: Which Hair Color Of BTS Maknae Jungkook Is Best?

By Aarti Tiwari
March 25, 2023
BTS Jungkook is the band's youngest and most loved member.
Which hair color suits him the best? Let's check out.
This light hair color is a refreshed look of BTS Jungkook. Isn't he looking the cutest?
Exuding hotness in black with those mint green hair colors making Jungkook everyone's favorite.
Jungkook kept experimenting and got these blue highlights. And it's just adding to his style, isn't it?
Not scared of taking up new hair color. This pinkish-red hair did justice to his look.
Why not take on some dual-color style? His innocence is undeniable.
Exuding the dapper look in this purple hair and perfect boyfriend material.