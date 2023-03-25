Music

Red-Blue: Which Hair Color Of BTS Maknae Jungkook Is Best?

By Aarti Tiwari

March 25, 2023

BTS Jungkook is the band's youngest and most loved member.

Which hair color suits him the best? Let's check out.

This light hair color is a refreshed look of BTS Jungkook. Isn't he looking the cutest?

Blonde Hairstyle

Exuding hotness in black with those mint green hair colors making Jungkook everyone's favorite.

Mint Green

Jungkook kept experimenting and got these blue highlights. And it's just adding to his style, isn't it?

Highlights

Not scared of taking up new hair color. This pinkish-red hair did justice to his look.

Pinkish Red

Why not take on some dual-color style? His innocence is undeniable.

Black And Blue

Exuding the dapper look in this purple hair and perfect boyfriend material.

Purple Pinch

