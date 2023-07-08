Bollywood

Reel To Real: Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Fairytale Love Story

By Aarti Tiwari

July 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. 

At 18, King Khan fell in love with Gauri. The duo met each other at a party.

Their teenage love soon turned into romance. 

Shah Rukh and Gauri's true love fought against all odds and stood strong despite being from different religions.

In 1991, the duo tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony in a rented suit.

The actor build a beautiful family with three kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are a strong couple in the town, as the actor has carved himself a star and Gauri as a renowned interior designer. 

