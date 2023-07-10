Rekha And Her Ageless Beauty In Glamourous Fashion 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 10, 2023
Rekha Ji had a spectacular photoshoot in Manish Malhotra drapes for Vogue. In this black gown, she exudes queen vibes.
The diva recreated a modern version of In Aakhon Ki Masti's iconic look.
The actress exudes irresistible charm in a golden kurta paired with a Hyderabadi-style dupatta.
Another queen look by Rekha in a brocade jacket paired with Mughal headgear.
The eternal queen looks stunning in a creamy netted drape with ethnic accessories.
The evergreen beauty impresses everyone with charm and ageless glow in this unique outfit.
It's the kingdom where Rekha rules. Her gold embellished jacket with heavy queen headgear is so powerful.