Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rucha Hasabnis And Husband Rahul Jagdale’s Love Tale

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 13, 2023
Rucha Hasabnis was last seen in Saath Nibhana Saathiya as Rashi Modi
The actress met her husband, Rahul Jagdale, in school.
The duo fell in love since childhood.
Rahul Jagdale belongs to a business family in Mumbai.
In October 2014, the duo decided to take a step further and got engaged.
And the next year, the duo tied the knot on the National holiday 26th January 2015.
After three years of marriage, Rucha and Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December 2019. (Source: BollywoodLife)