Television

Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rucha Hasabnis And Husband Rahul Jagdale’s Love Tale

Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rucha Hasabnis And Husband Rahul Jagdale’s Love Tale

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 13, 2023

Instagram

Rucha Hasabnis was last seen in Saath Nibhana Saathiya as Rashi Modi 

Instagram

The actress met her husband, Rahul Jagdale, in school. 

Instagram

The duo fell in love since childhood.

Instagram

Rahul Jagdale belongs to a business family in Mumbai. 

Instagram

In October 2014, the duo decided to take a step further and got engaged. 

Instagram

And the next year, the duo tied the knot on the National holiday 26th January 2015. 

Instagram

After three years of marriage, Rucha and Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December 2019. (Source: BollywoodLife) 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story