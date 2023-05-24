Sara Ali Khan, Niharika NM To Aman Gupta: Cannes Film Festival Debut 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 23, 2023
The beauty debuted in a hand-crafted Indian lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
The actress appeared on the red carpet in a baby pink gown by Nicholas Jebran.
Sita Ramam fame made her debut grand in Falguni Shane Peacock saree and gown.
The influencer and comedian walked the red carpet in a white outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
The stunning social media influencer debuted in a gown by Shantanu Nikhil and Anita Shroff Adajani.
YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer walked in a blue suit on the red carpet by Karrtik D.
The Miss World 2017 appeared like a princess in a dress by Sheela Gilani.
The famous entrepreneur Aman Gupta walked the red carpet with his wife in a black suit who owns Boat.