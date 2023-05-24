Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, Niharika NM To Aman Gupta: Cannes Film Festival Debut

By Aarti Tiwari

May 23, 2023

The beauty debuted in a hand-crafted Indian lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.  

Sara Ali Khan

The actress appeared on the red carpet in a baby pink gown by Nicholas Jebran.  

Esha Gupta

Sita Ramam fame made her debut grand in Falguni Shane Peacock saree and gown. 

Mrunal Thakur

The influencer and comedian walked the red carpet in a white outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. 

Dolly Singh

The stunning social media influencer debuted in a gown by Shantanu Nikhil and Anita Shroff Adajani.  

Niharika NM

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer walked in a blue suit on the red carpet by Karrtik D. 

Ranveer Allhabadia

The Miss World 2017 appeared like a princess in a dress by Sheela Gilani. 

Manushi Chhillar

The famous entrepreneur Aman Gupta walked the red carpet with his wife in a black suit who owns Boat. 

Aman Gupta

