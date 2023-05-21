Bollywood

Tara Sutaria's Vacation Picture Will Make You Plan A Trip

By Aarti Tiwari

May 20, 2023

Tara Sutaria is a heartthrob diva, and her vacation pictures are a must-see for her fans. 

Marjaavaan actress is soaring in the sunny weather in her neon bikini style.  

The Sunny Water View

Isn't the actress making one go mesmerised with her picturesque figure and sultry curves?  

That Sultry Curves

The mesmerising eyes and that backless outfit looked surreal. 

The Surreal Look

That mandatory monokini poses on the beaches of Maldives. 

Summering In Monokini

Vacation is a therapy that makes one happy, just like Tara Sutaria in this picture. 

The Fresh Days

Dreaming in days with music and food in the mood. 

The Beautiful Lunches

Undoubtedly everyone wants to have a breakfast like this in a pool.  

A Must Kinda Breakfast

Enjoying the beautiful nature in leopard print monokini.  

Island Baby

