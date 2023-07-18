Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan To Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal: Celebs Who Tied Knot With Childhood Love

By Aarti Tiwari

July 16, 2023

Bollywood love stories have always captivated our hearts. Some celebs tied the knot with their childhood love. 

This love story begins in school days. And after overcoming many challenges, they tied the knot in 1991 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. 

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

After the divorce from his first wife, the singer got support from his childhood friend Koel Roy. They married on 20th January 2014.

Arijit Singh And Koel Roy

The famous anchor and TV personality fell in love with his wife in school days. Their friendship lasted a long time, and they got married in 1998. 

Manish Paul And Samyukta Paul

His love story started with physics tuition; they both started feeling for each other. The duo tied the knot in 2011 after convincing their parents. 

Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira

The duo dated for years; they were childhood friends who married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

