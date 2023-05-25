Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Beauty In These Picture

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Beauty In These Picture

By Aarti Tiwari

May 25, 2023

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor knows to nail her appearances. This cut-out dress emphasised her curves. 

Instagram

Three things that make the diva feel enlightened are good food, good music and good smiles. 

That Cute Face

Instagram

The actress isn't beautiful only in stunning outfits, but she can win hearts in casuals too. 

The Sporty Vibe

Instagram

Be the light of the Diwali in a stunning lehenga, like Shanaya Kapoor. 

Instagram

Those sexy legs in a mini dress make one gaga over her glamour. 

Instagram

No makeup looks captivating in Shanaya in this red floral lehenga.  

Instagram

A perfect glass-like skin that will make you fall in love with Shanaya. 

Instagram

The Desi girl vibe in a plain saree with bun, bindi and rosy makeup. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story