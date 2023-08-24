Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan: Divas Blooms In Pop Colors

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 24, 2023

Get ready like a beautiful Barbie in this body-hugging pink dress. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Be crazy, comfy, and classy in a baggy hoodie for winter mornings like Suhana. 

Suhana Khan

Uff Uff! Khushi set sirens in this red latex jumpsuit. 

Khushi Kapoor

The diva 'blue-ming' in the vibrant shade flaunting her picturesque figure. 

Ananya Panday

A perfect summer vacation vibes in this green crop top and skirt in the sunny weather. 

Alaya F

The diva glowing in nature in a neon corset bodycon like a beautiful butterfly. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Slaying the winter glam in the red blooming knitted co-ords. 

Sara Ali Khan

